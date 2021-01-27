5 local breweries to get your suds on

With the ever-growing number of wonderful craft breweries popping up in South Jersey, why not take a break from the bars and head down to sample the goods at one of these tasting rooms? Here are a few of our favorite local breweries that you can hit up.

Somers Point Brewing Company

Somers Point Brewing Company first came on the scene in 2017 and has made a name for itself by offering some truly tasty brews. Currently there are nine varieties to choose from, including Big Nose Blonde Ale, Mother Pucker Kettle Sour and Essential Worker Scotch Ale. They even have beer haters covered as they offer a raspberry lemonade-flavored hard seltzer called Training Wheels, as well as a non-alcoholic root beer. Beers can be enjoyed in the tasting room or be taken to-go, where folks can opt for a 32-ounce crowler or a 64-ounce growler. Somers Point Brewing Company is located at 705 W. New York Ave in Somers Point. Go to Somers PointBrewing.com

Vinyl Brewing Co.