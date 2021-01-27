5 local breweries to get your suds on

With the ever-growing number of wonderful craft breweries popping up in South Jersey, why not take a break from the bars and head down to sample the goods at one of these tasting rooms? Here are a few of our favorite local breweries that you can hit up.
Somers Point Brewing Company
Somers Point Brewing Company first came on the scene in 2017 and has made a name for itself by offering some truly tasty brews. Currently there are nine varieties to choose from, including Big Nose Blonde Ale, Mother Pucker Kettle Sour and Essential Worker Scotch Ale. They even have beer haters covered as they offer a raspberry lemonade-flavored hard seltzer called Training Wheels, as well as a non-alcoholic root beer. Beers can be enjoyed in the tasting room or be taken to-go, where folks can opt for a 32-ounce crowler or a 64-ounce growler. Somers Point Brewing Company is located at 705 W. New York Ave in Somers Point. Go to Somers PointBrewing.com
Vinyl Brewing Co.
Hammonton’s Vinyl Brewing Co. claims to “put flavor first and style second.” But really, both seem to shine at this hip, small-batch South Jersey Brewery, where the beers go by fun and funky monikers such as The Great Chipmunk Fire of ’79 and Your Summer Dresses Bore Me. A dozen brews can be found on tap and select few can be had in cans, as well. Fun fact: A sour brew of theirs called Glitch in the Matrix won first place in the sour category at the 2019 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival. Vinyl Brewing Co. is located at 300 12th Street in Hammonton. Go to VinylBrewingNJ.com.
Hidden Sands Brewing Company
Located just down the road from Atlantic City Weekly’s headquarters, Hidden Sands claim to fame is that they utilize a pristine water supply, the result of a well drilled by the company in order to make use of naturally filtered rainwater in their brewing process. Hidden Sands is close to Atlantic City, making it an easy and fun afternoon road trip for anyone who heads to America’s Playground for the weekend. The property offers an indoor tasting room as well as an outdoor beer garden. Beers on tap cover a nice range of styles from golden ales and IPAs to porters like their First Drop, which is brewed with chocolate, caramel and maple syrup. Hidden Sands is located at 6754 Washington Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to Hidden Sands.com.
Tuckahoe Brewing Co.
Founded in 2011 by four friends who enjoyed brewing as a hobby, Tuckahoe Brewing Co. has quickly grown into one of the most popular local craft breweries in South Jersey, their beers a common sight on menus of bars and restaurants throughout the area and beyond. They recently set up an outdoor beer garden in addition to their tap room, where you can enjoy some of their delicious brews such as Anglesea Red Ale, Dancing Bear Brown Ale or New Brighton Coffee Stout. Tuckahoe Brewing Co. is located at 3092 English Creek Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to TuckahoeBrewing.com.
Three 3’s Brewing Company
With a slant toward IPAs, stouts, porters and saison-style beers, Hammonton’s Three 3’s makes for a great pit stop for any group of beer geeks. The tap list includes a nice assortment of suds, including Back to Reality IPA, Pitter Patter Pilsner and the spookily-named Moonlit Grave, a medium-bodied oatmeal black ale with notes of dark chocolate, toffee and caramel. And those who prefer to skip the brewskis for something a bit fruitier will love their Bougie Bubbles Key Lime hard seltzer. Enjoy these and more in their tap room or beer garden. Three 3’s is located at 50 13th St. in Hammonton. Go to Three3sBrewing.com.
