Lakewood man dies in crash after multi-town pursuit in upstate New York: police
LAKEWOOD – A township man was found dead in his truck after his vehicle crashed following a high speed chase with police through multiple upstate New York towns, the Saratoga County Prosecutor's Office said. Robert A. Sanders, 48, was being pursued by police after authorities said he was trying to enter the Saratoga Battlefield in Stillwater, which was closed with the gates locked. The pursuit ...

