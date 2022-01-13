 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5. Dylan Delvecchio
Cape May Tech’s Dylan Delvecchio celebrates after scoring his 1,000th career point in the Hawks’ 46-37 win over Buena Regional on Tuesday.

5. Dylan Delvecchio: The Cape May Tech senior this week scored his 1000th career point. Delvecchio is the sixth Tech boys player to reach the milestone.

