CUSTOM HOME BUILT IN 1989 WITH A MEDITERRANEAN FLARE YET HAS A BIT OF CONTEMPORARY ADDED IN TO THIS CORNER PROPERTY. NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED WHEN THIS HOME WAS DEVELOPED BY THE ORIGINAL OWNER THAT HAS MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED ALL ASPECTS WITH CARE. CUSTOM PAVERS SURROUND THIS HOME, FROM THE DRIVEWAY TO THE PATIO AS WELL AS HARDSCAPING AND MATURE SHRUBS AND LANDSCAPE. SPACIOUS AND YET A VERY COMFORTABLE HOME FOR A GROWING FAMILY OR A HOME THAT HOLDS ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR A SECOND, SHORE RESIDENCE. LOCATED ADJACENT TO LOCAL PARKS AND MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BAY AND BEACH. ENJOY THIS QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
Over the past few days, Carol Hoffmann’s grief and shock have gradually morphed into anger.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Thursday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE