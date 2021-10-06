 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $859,000

CUSTOM HOME BUILT IN 1989 WITH A MEDITERRANEAN FLARE YET HAS A BIT OF CONTEMPORARY ADDED IN TO THIS CORNER PROPERTY. NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED WHEN THIS HOME WAS DEVELOPED BY THE ORIGINAL OWNER THAT HAS MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED ALL ASPECTS WITH CARE. CUSTOM PAVERS SURROUND THIS HOME, FROM THE DRIVEWAY TO THE PATIO AS WELL AS HARDSCAPING AND MATURE SHRUBS AND LANDSCAPE. SPACIOUS AND YET A VERY COMFORTABLE HOME FOR A GROWING FAMILY OR A HOME THAT HOLDS ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR A SECOND, SHORE RESIDENCE. LOCATED ADJACENT TO LOCAL PARKS AND MINUTES AWAY FROM THE BAY AND BEACH. ENJOY THIS QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY.

