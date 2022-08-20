 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $1,395,000

  • Updated
Fantastic new construction with loads of custom extras! Located in exclusive neighborhood. Bay breezes and lack of traffic make this the perfect spot for easy summer living. Feature include custom kitchen with granite, top of the line appliances and a huge space for entertaining friends and family alike. Five super-sized bedrooms with two master suites perfect for a big family to enjoy together. Four full baths with custom tile work completes the package. Lost of storage marked by over-sized two car garage. Plenty of parking for all ! Attic with automatic solar fan to keep it cool and dry. Five zone irrigation and maintenance free vinyl siding make this premier property easy to maintain and give you more beach time! Don't miss the opportunity, make appointment today.

