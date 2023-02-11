Come check out this beautiful new construction single family custom home situated on the nicest and most exclusive street in Ventnor Heights! This fantastic property has the perfect layout, and includes: 5 spacious bedrooms (one on the main floor plus massive primary and junior primary suites), 4 full luxury baths, open floor plan concept with large great room, gas vented fireplace, gorgeous coffered ceiling w/crown molding; large dining area and gourmet kitchen, which showcases sophisticated quartz counters w/waterfall edge, 42” soft-close cabinetry, high-end SS appliances, 36” gas stove, range hood vented to outside, a custom backsplash, trey ceiling, 2’ x 2’ tile flooring, and more! The home also features: Timeless maple hardwood flooring everywhere, upgraded trim package, tons of recessed lighting, luxury-tiled baths, all exterior fiberglass doors with SS hinges, maintenance-free exterior (vinyl & azek), laundry room with Electrolux high-end washer & dryer, utility sink and tankless hot water heater, attached 2 car garage w/ 12’ insulated fiberglass door, 2-zone gas heat & central air, crawlspace rafters sealed with foam insulation, attic with automatic solar fan to keep it cool and dry, and 5-zone irrigation! This property is situated right by the beautiful open bay! Tremendous Location! (Nicest section of Ventnor Heights) Great property! (New construction loaded w/ upgrades) Great value! See you on the Bay!