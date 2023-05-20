Welcome to this immaculate and only two years young new construction home located in one of the most desired sections of Ventnor Heights. This spacious and custom built 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath has a lot to offer including an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Enjoy the beautiful water views and sunsets over the bay from the comfort of any seat in the home or balcony. As you enter, you are met with an open floor plan which includes a gourmet kitchen and dining area, an expansive living room with a remote-controlled gas fireplace, half bath, and oversized laundry room. This home's design and layout is great for entertaining guests or any special occasion. On the second floor you have an airy master bedroom which includes a generously sized walk-in closet