Welcome to this immaculate and only two years young new construction home located in one of the most desired sections of Ventnor Heights. This spacious and custom built 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath has a lot to offer including an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Enjoy the beautiful water views and sunsets over the bay from the comfort of any seat in the home or balcony. As you enter, you are met with an open floor plan which includes a gourmet kitchen and dining area, an expansive living room with a remote-controlled gas fireplace, half bath, and oversized laundry room. This home's design and layout is great for entertaining guests or any special occasion. On the second floor you have an airy master bedroom which includes a generously sized walk-in closet
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor City - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Brianna and Dave Ferrier, the couple at the center of a controversy over their pet chickens and pot-bellied pigs, receiv…
Looking for something new and fun on the Wildwoods Boardwalk? Here are five new places to try.
ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Casile stands in the lobby of Design 710 at 112 Park Place, the latest cannabis business to open in the resort.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
A 55-year-old Vineland man has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $850,000 from a Cumberland County trucking company, the state Attorney Gene…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE