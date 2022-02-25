5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $999,000

You CAN have it all! Only two short blocks to the beach and Boardwalk, but also have beautiful inland waterway views. There only a few blocks on the island where you can have both. This beautiful renovated, classic Ventnor home boasts an open floor plan with large rooms. Five spacious bedrooms and three and one half tiled bathrooms. Pick any one of the three fabulous outdoor spaces, like the large front porch or the huge deck off the primary bedroom to watch the sunsets over the bay. This home was professionally designed by an Interior Designer, keeping the classic touches yet giving it all the modern amenities, such as a tankless water heater, 9 foot ceilings, beautiful trim work including a 9 foot coiffured ceiling,2 zone central air, stunning quartzite counter tops. This gorgeous home is being offered at $999,000.