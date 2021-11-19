WOW! THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE VERY SPECIAL PROPERTY!! BEING COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND RESTORED!! This amazing and unique property will feature a total of 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths with a two-car garage and massive fenced-in yard with room for an OPTIONAL POOL!! Main, front house features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the rear carraige/guest/pool house will have 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. No builder grade finishes found here, custom details throughout with designer finishes and no expense spared. Open concept with front sun porch, living area and eat-in kitchen with large center island. Desirable first block North location just two blocks to the beach and close to everything including the best restaurants, stores and the boardwalk! Just steps away from Velo Cafe, Sapore, Zorro's, the Ventnor Library and all of the Ventnor hot spots!! This is a perfect situation for two families, large families, extended families, in-laws or adult children. Photos of completed kitchen are a similar renovation just completed. Wait until you see this transformation. Act now and pick your finishes. This will be like a NEW CONSTRUCTION dream home!!! HURRY AND CALL FOR MORE DETAILS!
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $949,000
