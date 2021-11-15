3 lots located in the quiet back bay of Ventnor sits these two bay front homes and vacant lot behind them. Each home features two boat slips, an expansive back deck and wrap around porch. Enter 6102 on the second floor into the sun filled kitchen, through the kitchen you will walk into the bright dining area that flows right into the living space with stunning bay views. You will also find two sizable bedrooms and one full bath, on this level. On the first floor there is a large storage space, laundry room and a second full bath. Enter 6104 on the first floor and find a studio apartment with a small kitchen, full bath and laundry closet. Enter 6104 on the side of the second level (second door) and walk into the open kitchen and living space. To the left you will find the owner suite with attached full bath and access to the wrap around porch. Two nicely sized bedrooms and full bath will complete this level. Both properties dock and bay access are on the first level and they have Riparian grant, not a lease! Vacant 30'x100' lots sits behind both properties giving you endless options to make this you dream home! Don't miss this once in a lifetime chance to own these three incredible lots. Properties sold AS IS, and all together. Seller will not make any repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,000
