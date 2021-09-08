**NEW PRICE** THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Situated on the desirable St. Leonards Tract and just 2 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home has an impressive feature list. Taken down to the studs in 2000 and completely gutted. The fabulous eat-in kitchen features newer appliances, induction cook top, warming drawer, and butler's pantry. A full sized dining room great for entertaining. Skylights, stained glass windows, and 3 working wood burning fireplaces. Radiant heat flooring in foyer, kitchen, den, and all bathrooms. 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom features a private bath with steam shower and a private deck! The 3rd floor has two more bedrooms, full bath, and even VIEWS OF THE BAY! A full finished basement that sits 12 ft above sea level. The list gets even better! Step into the backyard where you find an IN-GROUND POOL AND POOL HOUSE with electric!! Pool equipment just 2 years old! Driveway for off-street parking. This home will check off all of your boxes. CALL TODAY! Photos coming soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers did not get promised $3,500 checks Thursday to thank them for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic…
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy visited Gloucester County on Thursday after a powerful tornado, fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, …
ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses for employees of the city within two weeks, a spok…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE