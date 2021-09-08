 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $889,000

**NEW PRICE** THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Situated on the desirable St. Leonards Tract and just 2 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home has an impressive feature list. Taken down to the studs in 2000 and completely gutted. The fabulous eat-in kitchen features newer appliances, induction cook top, warming drawer, and butler's pantry. A full sized dining room great for entertaining. Skylights, stained glass windows, and 3 working wood burning fireplaces. Radiant heat flooring in foyer, kitchen, den, and all bathrooms. 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom features a private bath with steam shower and a private deck! The 3rd floor has two more bedrooms, full bath, and even VIEWS OF THE BAY! A full finished basement that sits 12 ft above sea level. The list gets even better! Step into the backyard where you find an IN-GROUND POOL AND POOL HOUSE with electric!! Pool equipment just 2 years old! Driveway for off-street parking. This home will check off all of your boxes. CALL TODAY! Photos coming soon!

