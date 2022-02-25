5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $825,000

This extremely well-designed single-family home has it all at an incredible price point for new construction! Featuring 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, multi car garage and storage. Multiple decks front and back. Rear deck designed for your outdoor dining/living experience featuring @ 10x25’ deck space. Property is maintenance free exterior and ready for late summer. Don’t delay…. No new construction single family homes with this location and price point. Just @ 4 blocks to the great Ventnor Beaches!