 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $825,000

This extremely well-designed single-family home has it all at an incredible price point for new construction! Featuring 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, multi car garage and storage. Multiple decks front and back. Rear deck designed for your outdoor dining/living experience featuring @ 10x25’ deck space. Property is maintenance free exterior and ready for late summer. Don’t delay…. No new construction single family homes with this location and price point. Just @ 4 blocks to the great Ventnor Beaches!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News