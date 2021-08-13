 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $789,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $789,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $789,000

One of a kind classic Ventnor beauty. Large 5 bedroom home on the corner of Atlantic Avenue, steps to the beach and famous Ventnor boardwalk. Surrounded by flowers with a lovely front porch, plus bonus deck off kitchen. Plenty of parking. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News