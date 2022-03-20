Bring the family to this wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bath home and enjoy some summer time at the beach! While just a few blocks to the beach, the location is also ideal as it allows you to walk to many of the shops, restaurants and businesses that Ventnor has to offer. Just a few blocks from the Margate border. Enjoy the boardwalk and all the amenities the beach will offer you
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $60,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a deal to sell three former r…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
UPDATE: Carradero has been located and is safe, police said later Thursday.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson mad…
BRIDGETON — Police said a local man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities tried to arrest him early Monday morning.
Once seen as a vice for rebels, outlaws and musicians, cannabis has gone mainstream, becoming the subject of job fairs and investment portfolios.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
BRIDGETON — A Millville man was arrested for shoplifting Tuesday from the Walgreens on Broad Street, police said.
CAPE MAY — The city has a new contract with a concert promoter to bring music to its beachfront Convention Hall.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE