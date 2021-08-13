 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $525,000

Only 1.5 Blocks to the BEACH/BOARDWALK. Enjoy Being Able to Walk to the Beach, Boardwalk, and All of the Amazing Restaurants Ventnor has to Offer. This Home Features a 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Second Floor Unit and a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Level Unit. Both Units Share a Laundry/Storage Room. Large Fenced in Outdoor Space with an Outdoor Hot/Cold Shower. Add off street piggy back parking for 2-3 cars to the Left Side of Property in the driveway by doing a Simple Curb Cut at Buyer's Expense. Perfect Opportunity to Live in One Unit and Rent the Other Unit to Off-Set Expenses. Endless Possibilities with this One! Don't Wait, Make Your Dream of Owning a Beach Home or Investing at the Shore Come True!! Staging in Pictures is Virtual, Property is ready for a quick closing!

