ONE OF THE MOST SPECTACULAR OCEAN FRONT HOMES ON THE ISLAND!!! This one-of-a-kind custom beach front is the perfect fit for any size family!! Perfect location, right at the start of the boardwalk & just TWO STEPS TO THE BEACH! Amazing OCEAN VIEW from multiple decks and balconies!! Spacious open floor plan boasts, coffered ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout and even has an ELEVATOR!!! The living room flows into the dining area big enough for the whole family, and gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite counter tops, high end SS appliances, custom cabinetry and large center island w/ plenty of counter seating! So many places for all your friends & family to relax including a second family room, custom built-in bar w/ wine cooler, & multiple sitting area to view the gorgeous OCEAN!! Gorgeous Master Suite w/ cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, sitting area and private beach front deck! 4 ample sized bedrooms and more private balconies!! Beautifully tiled bathrooms w/ pebble tiled shower floor! Laundry room w/ sink and storage cabinetry! The stunning exterior features 8+ MASSIVE DECKS AND BALCONIES!!! WOW!! Attached garage, parking for 3+ cars and storage room for your beach chairs, bikes and surfboards!! This is everyone's perfect beach house!!! Interior photos will be provided to serious buyers only.
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $4,190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
“I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday night paid tribute to a member of the community who died recently, acknowledging Tereasa Callaway’s act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE