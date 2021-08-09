5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $4,190,000

ONE OF THE MOST SPECTACULAR OCEAN FRONT HOMES ON THE ISLAND!!! This one-of-a-kind custom beach front is the perfect fit for any size family!! Perfect location, right at the start of the boardwalk & just TWO STEPS TO THE BEACH! Amazing OCEAN VIEW from multiple decks and balconies!! Spacious open floor plan boasts, coffered ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout and even has an ELEVATOR!!! The living room flows into the dining area big enough for the whole family, and gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite counter tops, high end SS appliances, custom cabinetry and large center island w/ plenty of counter seating! So many places for all your friends & family to relax including a second family room, custom built-in bar w/ wine cooler, & multiple sitting area to view the gorgeous OCEAN!! Gorgeous Master Suite w/ cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, sitting area and private beach front deck! 4 ample sized bedrooms and more private balconies!! Beautifully tiled bathrooms w/ pebble tiled shower floor! Laundry room w/ sink and storage cabinetry! The stunning exterior features 8+ MASSIVE DECKS AND BALCONIES!!! WOW!! Attached garage, parking for 3+ cars and storage room for your beach chairs, bikes and surfboards!! This is everyone's perfect beach house!!! Interior photos will be provided to serious buyers only.