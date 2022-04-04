 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $38,000

Beachblock Summer Rental! 5 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Baths! Large 3 story w/detached garage and off street parking in driveway. Very close to Jitney! Large rooms rooms in this beautiful Colonial! 2nd floor deck with partial ocean views! Enclosed side porch porch on first floor, Huge beautiful New Kitchen with granite counters. Central Air on 2nd & 3rd floors. New split system for air conditioning on 1st floor will be installed by landlord prior to summer. House is steps to the Beach & Boardwalk! Many recent upgrades! High speed internet included. Washer/Dryer on first floor, & a 2nd Washer & Dryer on second floor! Basement for storage. Corner location. Available for the months of: June $12,000, July $20,000, August to Labor Day $22,000 or full season $38,000, or split season.... make us an offer!

