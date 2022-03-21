5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $35,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
Bayfront residence built for fun. Pictures speak for themselves. 4 BR & 3 full bath home built for fun. Boards are available for tenant but not racing boat. If you have a boat you can bring it and dock it at house. Shower in dock area. Herb garden in case you're a cook. Fabulous deck. Fifth bedroom is furnished as game room/bar but it's a big room and there's a sleep sofa in there. Have the best, easiest vacation ever. $19,000 for whole period or $10,000 per week. Flat fee of $100 per week for utilities which include gas, electricity, TV and WiFi could possibly be available for full summer

