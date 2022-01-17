5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $305,000

Ventnor Heights BARGAIN!!! Don't miss out on one of the few remaining homes in Ventnor in this price range. First floor remodeled less than 10 years ago. Two bedrooms, enclosed porch, living room with wood burning stove, kitchen and bath second floor ready to be renovated into three additional bedrooms. The home sits on 50 x 75 lot with room for expansion or nice side yard. The property is located one block from Ventnor Athletic fields. Nice starter home that young family could expand and grow into.