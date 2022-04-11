 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,480,000

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION situated on a beautiful lot, perfectly positioned to capture dynamic & direct ocean views & feet to the World famous Boardwalk & best beaches. Implementing elevation 14 design & allowing for multiple oversized entertaining decks, a full-size garage, tons of storage & large foyer with elevator access, leading into an amazing veranda area which overlooks your gunite pool & paver patio, truly enhancing the shore experience. Int feat include, 2.5 levels of luxury first floor boasting an open floor plan design 9’ ceilings & featuring state of the art kitchen with upgraded SS appliance package, custom cabinetry w an oversized peninsula for casual dining. The main living area is large & bright & is anchored by a linear fireplace accented with custom surround & wet bar/beverage center. There is also a guest suite for added convenience, stunning powder room & very large deck, capturing jaw-dropping ocean views. 2nd level offers 3 gracious bedrooms, 2 luxury bathrooms, large family den & “true” laundry room. Additionally, there is a common huge deck capturing amazing jaw dropping views. The penthouse is dedicated to the primary suite which is large & luxurious offering a fully loaded stunning primary bath w walk in shower, featuring body sprays, rain head, multiple diverters & bench. Additional accoutrements include large walk-in closet, midnight kitchen, & fabulous private deck with forever ocean views.

