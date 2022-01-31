An absolute one of a kind show-stopper. This exquisite custom-built Beach Block home is not your typical Spec. The direct oceanfront views are accentuated by architectural design, so the views and privacy are on par, if not better than, the majority of the homes directly on the beach. The attention to detail and quality construction is immediately apparent as soon as you walk in the door. The custom-built open-air staircase sets the tone for this sleek contemporary home. The main living floor has high ceilings, a modern open floor with dramatic and direct ocean views. The 4 oversized floor-ceiling Marvin tinted sliding glass doors flow outside to a comfortable exterior covered deck with a one-of-a-kind cathedral ceilings and expansive entertaining areas with an secluded private setting from the neighbors and the boardwalk. The wide plank hardwood floors, large center island, granite backsplash, oversize custom Neff Cabinetry, Subzero and Wolf appliance package, and oversized tinted Marvin casement windows give this home a comfortable but sophisticated feel. The wide plank floors are carried up the cathedral staircase to the primary bedroom floor with dramatic vaulted ceiling's, direct ocean views, oversize balcony, large walk-in closet, and an exquisite master bath with vaulted ceiling's, luxurious walk-in shower, water closet, radiant floor, deep soaking tub with private and direct ocean views. SEE AGENT REMARKS
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,150,000
