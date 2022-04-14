 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $24,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $24,000

Located in prestigious St. Leonard's tract area 1.5 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, and basketball courts. This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is spectacular. Large lot with room in the driveway for at least 4 cars. There is a play room/ man cave in the basement which can double as an office with an adjacent bath. The beautifully manicured and expansive lawn back yard is perfect for large family gatherings. There is also a new outdoor shower with adjacent access to the lower level mud room/ laundry room. This property is in close proximity to many eateries, the new movie theater, Nucky's Speakeasy and kitchen. as well as the Ventnor bike shop, and ice cream shop. This is a rare opportunity to experience all that Ventnor City has to offer. Please note, there will be no access to the garage. Property available Tuesday August 2,2022 through Sunday September 11, 2022. Property is also available for Friday July 1,2002 through Sunday July 31,2022 Property also available Tuesday August 2, 2022 through Sunday September 11, 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News