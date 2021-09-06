BACK ON THE MARKET! If you are looking for the perfect location and a architectural masterpiece this luxury estate is the one for you. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 5506 square foot home is located on a large corner double size lot 125 x 125 just one block off the beach and boardwalk area in the heart of the prestigious Saint Leonard's tract of Ventnor. The home has been in the family for over a half a century and is also known as "The Ireland Coffee House". The home provides you with old world type charm and all the modern conveniences and amenities of today. Once you arrive you will immediately notice the brick faÃƒ§ade and Copper cladded roof surrounded by lush gardens and landscaping. Outside the home offers privacy, a large covered porch for your outside relaxation, a large in-ground pool with beautiful landscaping and hardscape coupled with an outside brick fireplace. The grounds of the property will amaze you. There is also a fenced yard coupled with brick walls and lovely gates. There is also a two car oversized garage with inside access to the home and a flag stone driveway for up two 4 cars. You will enter the home into a grand expansive foyer with stunning mosaic tile flooring, impressive trim work, lighting fixtures and hardware. Off the foyer on one side is the Living room which has a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood trim. On the opposite side of the foyer is a formal dining room with another wood burning fireplace for those family meals or entertaining guests. See more below.
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,795,000
