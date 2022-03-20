5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $15,000

AUGUST 15TH TO AUGUST 31ST 2022 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more. 5 bedrooms to include the following: king bed in master, 2 queens, sofa bed, trundle bed and 2 twins. Patio furniture. Storage for bikes & beach chairs. Cable and internet hookup. 2 car parking, garage for storage. JUST STEPS TO BEACH AND BOARDWALK!!