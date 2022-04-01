5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,495,000

LUXURY BEACH BLOCK TOWNHOUSE at "The Waves"!!!! PET FRIENDLY, FEE SIMPLE and NO RULES! Featuring 5 Spacious Bdrms and 4 Full Baths, 4 Stop Elevator, Roof Top Deck & Amazing Sunsets ~ Ocean Views. The First Level Features a 1 Car Garage with Built in Storage & Guest Ensuite Bedroom With a Private Fenced in Patio Area. The 2nd Level has a Beautiful Eat in Kitchen with Modern Sleek Cabinetry, Quartz Counter Tops, Top of the Line Appliances, Open Concept Dining Area/Living Room Featuring Tons of Natural Light, and a Deck Large Enough For Gas Grill and Bistro Set. The Master Bedroom With Sitting Area Comes Complete with Private Deck, More Ocean Views and a Lovely Ocean Breeze. The One of a Kind, Southern Exposure Rooftop Terrace will Surely Impress as The Sunsets Are INCREDIBLE!!!!! This is the Perfect Spot to Enjoy, Entertain, or Relax. Host Fun Events such as The Atlantic City Air Show, Fireworks, and Other Beach/Boardwalk Fun!!! Located Steps Away From the Beach and the Boardwalk and Walking Distance to Nucky's, Yama, Pulia, The Healthy Hippo, North Beach Cafe, or Catch a Movie at The Recently Renovated Ventnor Sq Theatre!! Recent Improvements Include an Entirely New Exterior with Board and Batton Azek and Hardy Plank Siding! Brand New Air Conditioning Units Just Hoisted and Replaced. Meticulous Owner, You Won't Be Sorry! Bring the Family, There is Plenty of Room for Everyone.