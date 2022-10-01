 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,350,000

  • Updated
**PERFECTION IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT** WELCOME TO VENTNOR'S LATEST ADDITION, 5 BEDS AND 4 FULL BATHS NEW CONSTRUCTION ON CAMBRIDGE AVE 4,700 sq ft including the garage. Located in an exclusive neighborhood. This new construction features a custom kitchen with quarts counter tops, top of the line appliances, built in gas fire place and a huge space for entertaining friends and family alike. The floors are covered in Maple. Five super-sized bedrooms with two master suites perfect for a big family to enjoy together. Four full baths with custom Italian tile work from top to bottom completes the package. Lots of storage marked by over-sized two car garage. Plenty of parking for all ! Attic with automatic solar fan to keep it cool and dry. Five zone irrigation and maintenance free vinyl siding make this premier property easy to maintain. Can't forget about the TAX ABATEMENT reduction of 30% for five years! What more can I say? Come see for yourself before its too late. VACANT AND READY TO SHOW! CALL ALEX FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS 973-615-5061

