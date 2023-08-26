OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS LUXURIOUS BEACHBLOCK TOWNHOME LOADED WITH EXTRAS & UPGRADES! This stunning home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a 5-stop elevator, and a large ROOFTOP DECK with spectacular unobstructed views of the ocean and the most amazing sunsets! Open concept living/dining area easy for entertaining. Kitchen offers white quartz countertops with Viking appliances, and a deck with a gas grill. High-end Eucalyptus floors throughout, high ceilings, remote control custom shades, California closets, custom home office with built ins including a built-in queen-sized Murphy bed, and beverage center on master bedroom floor. Garage with plenty of storage for bikes, beach chairs, etc. This house is equipped with 4 cameras, smart home technology, Ring doorbell, and Sonos speakers throughout! Best thing about this one is it is the original sample for the entire development and is loaded with extras and upgrades not found in the others! Awesome location in the heart of Ventnor! Take a bike ride or stroll along the wonderful boardwalk. Also just steps wonderful eateries such as Nucky's, Aroma, Yama, Pulia, The Healthy Hippo, North Beach Cafe, and Recently Renovated Ventnor Sq Theatre! Low maintenance and easy living at the beach!! Call to see today!!