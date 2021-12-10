5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,000

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3-STORY SINGLE FAMILY WITH OPTIONAL IN-GROUND POOL! This incredible like-new home will feature 5 bedrooms, 3.5 new baths, a spacious open first floor plan with large living area, and custom finishes throughout! Fabulous outdoor space with covered front porch, second floor deck, and large backyard with pavered area and room for a pool if desired! Off-street parking for multiple cars. JUST THREE SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND BOARDWALK and steps to all of best restaurants and stores! This home will be brand new and stunning! Call today for more details! **Third floor being added with 2 bedrooms and bath. Kitchen moving to the front of the home. Photos are of similar renovations recently completed by the same owners. Call for more details!**