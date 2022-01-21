5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,000,000

This charming, meticulously maintained 5B/4.5BA property sits in the revered and historic St. Leonard's Tract, only two blocks from the beach. The interior was fully renovated in 2017, with a brand new roof and siding updated in 2021!. Entering the home you will notice the open, eat-in kitchen that features both a separate dining area and a breakfast bar with room for four. Timeless white cabinets and pantry ensure no shortage of storage. Natural stone countertops, brand new Jennair stainless steel appliances, and a telescoping range hood behind a five burner stovetop complete this space. The kitchen connects to the great room, a dining room/living room combo with gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. The first floor is complete with a spacious master suite with an attached full bath. As you pass the conveniently located hallway half bath you will enter the rear den. A generous space perfect for a second family room or home office. Exit the den through sliding glass doors to experience your back-porch and its accompanying landscaped garden oasis. The second floor features two additional large primary suites with ensuite bathrooms, and 2 more spacious bedrooms and an additional full bath in the hall. Driveway parking (space for 3) is on the side of the house including a retractable sun shade to keep your car cool on hot summer days. The best part? This home faces both east and west - watch the sun rise from your back porch and set from your front porch.