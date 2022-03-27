INVESTORS ALERT! This is a Great Investment opportunity, tenants occupied lease expires ending July paying 1700 monthly, just settle and collect the rent, this house is located on Venice Park area close to Borgata, Harras and Golden Nugget casinos, oil ground tank will be remove by the seller, EZ to show
5 Bedroom Home in Venice Park - $189,900
