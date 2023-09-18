Location is key when searching for your next home! Welcome to charming & historic Tuckerton Borough, a quaint town on the Jersey Shore. This vintage country home, with wood floors throughout, is conveniently located close to downtown shopping, transportation, and minutes away from the Tuckerton Seaport, plus lots of marinas for boating, fishing, kayaking close by. A short drive to LBI and Atlantic City for more great restaurants & entertainment. This great home features 5 bedrooms, including one on the main level of the home, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. 2 living areas, one with a beautiful fireplace, plus a large dining room, great country kitchen and a private office space. Very convenient main floor utility room with washtub and an awesome back screened porch overlooking yard with new privacy fence, and new 220 amp electrical service, basement is for storage only, The home features a treed yard for lots of privacy, and a separately fenced area for your outside pets to run & play. Quick on and off the GSP for commuting or travel.