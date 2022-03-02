5 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $1,175,000

Imagine being able to watch the sun come up over the river while sipping your coffee or tea. Further imagine watching the moon rise from the crows' nest, the back deck or the hot tub while enjoying the beautiful views of Bass River and a nice glass of wine (or the beverage of your choice). You don't have to imagine; this unique home has this and more. The main home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an in-law suite that has 1 bedroom, a full bath, living area and kitchen area. In total there is 4,287 square feet of home that sites on 4.7 acres of semi-private riverfront. Dock your boat within an easy walk to the house and once on it enjoy access to the Bass River, Mullica River, Great Bay and Atlantic Ocean all within a relaxing ride.