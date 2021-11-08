 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Surf City - $1,399,000

REDUCED! NEW PRICE!!This lovely home will not disappoint your fussiest buyer! A contemporary style home featuring an open living, dining, and kitchen area, excellent flow for entertaining with sliders to the beautiful rear yard. Total of 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Natural gas forced air heating, Downstairs features a covered porch area, upstairs has outside deck area. Paver driveway, landscaped beds. Too much to mention, make your appointment for a private showing today!

