5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $629,000

Commercial property with endless opportunities. Large lot and building close to Somers Point marina district with restaurants and activities. Seller reserves right to place a deed restriction on the property. Residential use preferred by transforming into a large single family residence, or possibility to subdivide into multiple lots for multiple residential single homes with approvals. Call listing agent with inquiries...

