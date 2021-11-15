5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $395,000

Spectacular Bay Views of the Atlantic City Sky Line, vibrant sunrises and on a clear night the stars sparkle over the bay with the moon glowing over the water. If you know Somers Point at all you know the limited number of homes on Bay Ave. This 5 bedroom gem with 2 full baths, offers a world of possibilities for the summer or year round buyer. This home offers a recently updated kitchen, with granite counters , and stainless steel appliances. The dinning area has a bay window overlooking the meadows and a water view and is open to the living room. Ceramic tile in baths. Hard wood floors under carpet,Attic for storage and unfinished basement. Two car parking pad/driveway, outdoor shed. Somers Point is truly a charming Bay Town with so much to offer with its Golf Course, Kennedy Park,Public boat slips, Public Beach ,numerous Restaurant's, Nightly Entertainment , Beach Concerts, Hospital, and Theater that host live plays and Musical events , many within walking distance.