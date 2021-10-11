5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $385,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT, SELLER SAYS BRING ALL OFFERS TO THIS REMODELED HOME WITH AN INGROUND POOL!!! Beautifully renovated 4 or 5 bedroom home in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located in the South Amber Road section of Somers Point. Looking for a home that is in Move-In condition? Look no further!! This home HAS IT ALL! New flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, new paint, new doors and trim, new appliances. Both full bathrooms are renovated, newer roof, an in ground pool and more! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!