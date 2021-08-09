5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $299,900

Welcome to Somers Point. Just min away from Ocean city Beaches and Boardwalk. This custom built by owner 5 bedroom 2 bath home features an upper level with living room with bay window. Dining room perfect for entertaining. Eat in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space . 3 nice size bedrooms and full bath with double sink .The lower level features a large Great Room with stone fireplace and doors leading to the large Partially fenced yard and patio perfect for barbecues . On this level you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Cozy front porch where you can relax and enjoy the summer breeze. Intercom system . One of the bedrooms can be used as a home office . Stone walkway. 1 car attached garage and concrete driveway that accommodates multiple cars .Close to shopping and transportation.Min to beaches and casinos . Some updating can make this a showplace.