5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $1,890,000

**WELCOME HOME TO BROADWAY SOMERS POINT ! A RARE HIDDEN TREASURE**YOU MADE IT HERE...YOU'LL MAKE IT ANYWHERE! WHERE DO YOU FIND A 3660 SQFT.Coastal Contemporary 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath 2 Story Custom Waterfront Home Featuring Every Luxury&Amenity Imaginable w/Dock/Boat Lifts& Minutes To OCEAN CITY With NO CONGESTION. Now Is Your Time To Enjoy The Fruits Of Your Labor! MESMERIZING & BREATHTAKING Views Of The Great Egg Harbor Bay At One Of Its Widest Points. Boaters Delight-Newer (2016)Aluminum Boat Ramp, Bulkhead, 2 Boat Lifts. Just Minutes To the Ocean. The Moment You Arrive Jaw Dropping Panoramic Views & Incredible Sunsets. Grand Open Floor Plan W/Impressive 2 Story Open Foyer Allowing Natural Light & Stylist Decor, Floor To Ceiling Windows Throughout. Expansive Chef’s Kitchen, Marvelous Counters & Commercial Grade Appliances. Gas Fireplace In Living Room Overlooking Water. Massive Master Suite Inc. Ensuite w/Separate Whirlpool Tub&Shower,2 Walk-in Closets, Tray Ceiling, Private Deck w/Captivating Views. 2 Master Suites & 3 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms Separated On Multi-Levels For Privacy Large Concrete Patio With Multiple Upper Decks.Unique & Ready For Your Family & Friends To Enjoy. 3 Car Garage Is Perfect For All Your Toys! You’re Going To Feel Great Waking Up Here Every Morning.Short Walk To Kennedy Park & Restaurant Row & Nightlife On Bay Ave.Wait Till You See The Sunsets! Ask Agent for LIST Of Amenities/Upgrades In Agents Remarks Relax & Chill for Under 2 Mill !!

