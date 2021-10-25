LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely beautiful single family Bayfront Home features 5-Bedrooms (2) Master Suites complete with en suite baths, 4.5 Bathrooms total. Generous and spacious open floor plan with unparalleled Bay views. Large Open Foyer leads to a gourmet eat-in-kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, built in wine coolers custom hardwood floors, dining room, family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace. Located directly off Kitchen, access from family room, dining room to a large covered Bayfront Covered Porch, with access to larger back deck and 80' dock with Riparian Grant. Two Boat Lifts, 2-Jet Ski Lifts and electric ramp. Main level also offers a powder room, office, 2-bedrooms, 2-baths. Step up to second floor with 9' ceilings, to be greeted by 2-bedrooms, hall bath, laundry, enormous Master Suite with Sitting area, private deck, with breathtaking views, His and Her Closets. Open Master Bath with whirlpool tub double vanities, tiled shower, marble floor. Bonus Room off Master bath currently used as a gym. Enjoy both sunrise and sunset relaxing entertaining, fishing and water sports from this perfect home on the open Bay. Enjoy Surround Sound, New Custom Interior Paint (2021), Exterior with Conflex XL Waterproofing System to all Stucco (2021). Security System, Custom Christmas Lights, Access to 1/4 storage basement and 3-1/4' concrete crawl space. Generac Generator. This home is a MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $1,875,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’…
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Henry George “Bud” Broome, who served as a judge in Atlantic County starting in the late 1970s, died Wednesday, according to an obituary appea…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE