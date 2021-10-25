5 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $1,875,000

LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely beautiful single family Bayfront Home features 5-Bedrooms (2) Master Suites complete with en suite baths, 4.5 Bathrooms total. Generous and spacious open floor plan with unparalleled Bay views. Large Open Foyer leads to a gourmet eat-in-kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, built in wine coolers custom hardwood floors, dining room, family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace. Located directly off Kitchen, access from family room, dining room to a large covered Bayfront Covered Porch, with access to larger back deck and 80' dock with Riparian Grant. Two Boat Lifts, 2-Jet Ski Lifts and electric ramp. Main level also offers a powder room, office, 2-bedrooms, 2-baths. Step up to second floor with 9' ceilings, to be greeted by 2-bedrooms, hall bath, laundry, enormous Master Suite with Sitting area, private deck, with breathtaking views, His and Her Closets. Open Master Bath with whirlpool tub double vanities, tiled shower, marble floor. Bonus Room off Master bath currently used as a gym. Enjoy both sunrise and sunset relaxing entertaining, fishing and water sports from this perfect home on the open Bay. Enjoy Surround Sound, New Custom Interior Paint (2021), Exterior with Conflex XL Waterproofing System to all Stucco (2021). Security System, Custom Christmas Lights, Access to 1/4 storage basement and 3-1/4' concrete crawl space. Generac Generator. This home is a MUST SEE!