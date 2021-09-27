5 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $724,900

Upper Township living at its best! A beautifully maintained and wonderfully upgraded five bedroom three and one-half bath home. Expansive chef's kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar for 4. Main level features massive great room (with tall ceilings), formal dining, formal living, large bar/lounge, as well as a study/bedroom/in-law suite. Upper level accommodates a spacious owner's suite and 3 additional bedrooms. Mature landscaping in both front and rear yards; backyard is punctuated with an in ground pool. Rear deck is great for entertaining and is connected from eat-in kitchen. Many systems in the home have been upgraded in the last several years. More pictures to follow.