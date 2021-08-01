 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $299,000

IT'S TIME TO SPREAD OUT & enjoy this recently ELEVATED multi-level home ready for an extended fam or anyone looking for a beautiful home hugging the EHT border near Lakes Bay. Steps to the bus and close to shops & eateries this, 5 BR, 2BA home ALSO has a 1BR, 1BA money making LEGAL apt, ready to rent out to off-set the monthly mortgage. Quality craftsmanship is evident throughout. The first floor offers 2 BR's, form LR, a summer kitchen, DR, full BA & a huge storage area, which could easily be divided into add'tl BR's if so desired. The upper level is where you'll delight in finding 3 more BR's, a gourmet center isl. kitch WOLF 6 burner stove, ss appl. & amazing decor. FP in the LR + a sep entrance way & access off the composite deck. The very top floor is where the 1BR the apt is located. Complete w/ a BR, LR, small kitch, BA & dining area, this could be rented for $900-$1000 per month. There is a det. garage / storage area within the fenced yd which would be ideal as a play area for kids & pets. Being only steps from the water, you'll loving catching the sunrise each morning as you stroll down Bay Drive. Whole house speaker system, fab H/W floors, central vac throughout & water views, too! Being the home is elevated, the flood ins. is ONLY $315 a year. BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY & CHECK IT OUT TODAY! WOW. Be sure to watch the virtual tour to capture the true beauty of this home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yTpU1sFmbdg

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News