IT'S TIME TO SPREAD OUT & enjoy this recently ELEVATED multi-level home ready for an extended fam or anyone looking for a beautiful home hugging the EHT border near Lakes Bay. Steps to the bus and close to shops & eateries this, 5 BR, 2BA home ALSO has a 1BR, 1BA money making LEGAL apt, ready to rent out to off-set the monthly mortgage. Quality craftsmanship is evident throughout. The first floor offers 2 BR's, form LR, a summer kitchen, DR, full BA & a huge storage area, which could easily be divided into add'tl BR's if so desired. The upper level is where you'll delight in finding 3 more BR's, a gourmet center isl. kitch WOLF 6 burner stove, ss appl. & amazing decor. FP in the LR + a sep entrance way & access off the composite deck. The very top floor is where the 1BR the apt is located. Complete w/ a BR, LR, small kitch, BA & dining area, this could be rented for $900-$1000 per month. There is a det. garage / storage area within the fenced yd which would be ideal as a play area for kids & pets. Being only steps from the water, you'll loving catching the sunrise each morning as you stroll down Bay Drive. Whole house speaker system, fab H/W floors, central vac throughout & water views, too! Being the home is elevated, the flood ins. is ONLY $315 a year. BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY & CHECK IT OUT TODAY! WOW. Be sure to watch the virtual tour to capture the true beauty of this home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yTpU1sFmbdg
5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
Over the past few days, Carol Hoffmann’s grief and shock have gradually morphed into anger.
The Mainland Regional High School graduate signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. Jim Callis of MLB.com re…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County office building at 1333 Atlantic Ave. was closed after the chiller of the air conditioning system stopped …
OCEAN CITY — First Ward City Councilman Michael DeVlieger drew an audible gasp from other members of the governing body on Thursday when he sa…
TRENTON — Those who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors where there is an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy and st…
PLEASANTVILLE — A Somers Point woman was found dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said Thursday.
- Updated
California and New York City announced Monday that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot.
EGG HARBOR CITY — An 11-year-old boy was rescued from the Egg Harbor City Lake in a near-drowning incident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE