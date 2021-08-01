5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $299,000

IT'S TIME TO SPREAD OUT & enjoy this recently ELEVATED multi-level home ready for an extended fam or anyone looking for a beautiful home hugging the EHT border near Lakes Bay. Steps to the bus and close to shops & eateries this, 5 BR, 2BA home ALSO has a 1BR, 1BA money making LEGAL apt, ready to rent out to off-set the monthly mortgage. Quality craftsmanship is evident throughout. The first floor offers 2 BR's, form LR, a summer kitchen, DR, full BA & a huge storage area, which could easily be divided into add'tl BR's if so desired. The upper level is where you'll delight in finding 3 more BR's, a gourmet center isl. kitch WOLF 6 burner stove, ss appl. & amazing decor. FP in the LR + a sep entrance way & access off the composite deck. The very top floor is where the 1BR the apt is located. Complete w/ a BR, LR, small kitch, BA & dining area, this could be rented for $900-$1000 per month. There is a det. garage / storage area within the fenced yd which would be ideal as a play area for kids & pets. Being only steps from the water, you'll loving catching the sunrise each morning as you stroll down Bay Drive. Whole house speaker system, fab H/W floors, central vac throughout & water views, too! Being the home is elevated, the flood ins. is ONLY $315 a year. BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY & CHECK IT OUT TODAY! WOW. Be sure to watch the virtual tour to capture the true beauty of this home! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yTpU1sFmbdg