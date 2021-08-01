 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $149,900

Great Value in this remodeled older home with upgraded electric, Newer replacement windows. Some of the renovations are New roof 2018 new heater 2020 new hot water heater 2019. Sunporch, Den or first floor bedroom. 3 Bedrooms second floor and finished third floor could be 5th bedroom or large bonus room 1.5 baths. Very deep 140" back yard too! Selling As Is. Buyer is responsible for obtaining certifications and C.O. Seller will do no further repairs. Note: pictures are from when house was vacant previous to rental.

