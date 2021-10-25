5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $540,000

Rare find in Upper Twp - Preserve at Killdeer Hill! Extremely well maintained contemporary home with approximately 3400 sq ft of living space! The large wrap around porch will welcome you home. Entryway and Dining room boasts hardwood flooring and tray ceiling. Oversized Living Room has plenty of space for office/computer area. Open Kitchen leads out to private patio and in ground pool. Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room complete the main floor. 2nd floor Master Suite with sitting area and HUGE walk-in closet. WIC has added side storage. Master bath with separate tub and double vanity. All bedrooms are generously sized with plenty of closet space. Finished basement has plenty of room to stretch out. Basement includes a pantry, little workshop, more storage and walk out to back yard. Heated by propane. Yard is completely fenced in. Property extends well beyond the fence line and offers trails for walking and exploring. Propane fueled home generator is included with sale. Oversized 2 car attached garage. What a wonderful place to call HOME!!