5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $449,900

Large family? No worries here! Huge 5 bedroom home that is located on a large secluded lot right next to Amanda's Field. Enter thru your long private driveway to your nature retreat. Large front deck, double doors enter into the massive Living room, dining room, Family room area. Large kitchen with newer SS Fridge and Dishwasher. More cabinets then you will ever need and lots of counter space. Stone propane fireplace lead out to your enclosed porch perfect for watching the Deer and the Birds. 1 Bedroom and full tiled bath located downstairs with laundry room. Head upstairs via large winding wooden stairway to 4 more bedrooms including master suite with massive bathroom with whirlpool tub and more closets than you can imagine. another tiled bathroom in hallway making it 3 full bathrooms. Outside has an above ground pool that does need a new liner and is being sold "as is". This home is just under 4100 square feet and it shows by the shear size of the rooms. Very well maintained and move in ready. Roof is 4 years old, C/A is as well. Multi zone heat and ac, upstrs is heat pump and ca, dwnstrs is natural gas and ca. Fireplace is propane. Home was propane before natural gas was avlb, so the owners kept it for back up. Hot water heater is natural gas. Spiral Staircase is custom made and not your typical tight staircase, very large and open. Unique home with lots of privacy.