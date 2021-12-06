WOW! Don’t miss this beautifully renovated south-end single featuring an open floorplan and room for the whole family including a second floor that can function fully independently! The first floor boasts a fabulous well-equipped kitchen, adjoining dining area and family room, plus a separate sitting room open to the kitchen and featuring a heat generating electric fireplace. There are FOUR dedicated bedrooms with bedroom FIVE sharing an additional second floor family room. The upper floor also has a fully equipped kitchen, separate entrance and deck. The home has 2.5 baths, a full bath on each floor and a half bath off the main floor family room. It is heated and cooled with a ductless split system, has a water filtration system, and a tankless water heater! This lovely beach house is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Exterior features include a HUGE private fenced yard with landscaping, spacious screened-in porch, 2 patios, one with a cabana and fire pit and one with a, grilling and dining area, and an enclosed outside shower. Located on one of the most desirable streets in the quiet Ocean City Homes neighborhood, only a short walk to popular south-end Ocean City beaches, stores, and dining including Mike’s Seafood, Sack O’Subs, A LaMode Ice Cream Parlor, Boyer’s Market, Mallon’s Sticky Buns, and more! Corson Inlet State Park is a bike ride away and it’s only a short ride over the bridge to enjoy dining and night life in Strathmere and Sea Isle City.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $929,900
