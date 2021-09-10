 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $849,000

Located in the center of all Ocean City has to offer! This Historic home is just blocks from the beach and downtown! The home has incredible potential! Bring this building back to its former glory. Per tax records over 4,000 square feet! Do not miss out on this opportunity. Come check this one out!

