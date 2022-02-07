Now's your chance to own a piece of Ocean City with this charming 2 story Bay Area single family home centrally located close to playgrounds, bay, bike path & beaches. Offering a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage & fenced in rear patio/deck area. 1st floor offers enclosed sunporch area, living rm, dining area, updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bath w/ rear laundry room. 2nd Flr offers additional 3 bedrooms, 1 full updated bath & a sundeck off the front 2nd flr bedroom. Previous rental income as well as used for second home enjoyment. Offered partially furnished and ready for quick closing- no rentals committed to for 2022. Low flood insurance! Come check out this home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $799,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store will be renovated and reopened under the same name b…
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts …
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
A former licensed practical nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter in a 2017 death at the Absec…
MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said vid…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
ABSECON — A city man died Jan. 24 after he was struck by a car heading toward Atlantic City on Route 30, police said Friday.
PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE