5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $799,999

Now's your chance to own a piece of Ocean City with this charming 2 story Bay Area single family home centrally located close to playgrounds, bay, bike path & beaches. Offering a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage & fenced in rear patio/deck area. 1st floor offers enclosed sunporch area, living rm, dining area, updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bath w/ rear laundry room. 2nd Flr offers additional 3 bedrooms, 1 full updated bath & a sundeck off the front 2nd flr bedroom. Previous rental income as well as used for second home enjoyment. Offered partially furnished and ready for quick closing- no rentals committed to for 2022. Low flood insurance! Come check out this home today!