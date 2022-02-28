 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $775,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $775,000

Now's your chance to own a piece of Ocean City with this charming 2 story Bay Area single family home centrally located close to playgrounds, bay, bike path & beaches. Offering a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage & fenced in rear patio/deck area. 1st floor offers enclosed sunporch area, living rm, dining area, updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bath w/ rear laundry room. 2nd Flr offers additional 3 bedrooms, 1 full updated bath & a sundeck off the front 2nd flr bedroom. Previous rental income as well as used for second home enjoyment. Offered partially furnished and ready for quick closing- no rentals committed to for 2022. Low flood insurance! Come check out this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News