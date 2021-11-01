Don't miss out on this 5 possibly 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath vinyl sided Cape Cod situated on a wide 50 x 92 vinyl fenced lot in the desirable Ocean City Homes area of Ocean City. The property has great curb appeal stepping through the vinyl fenced yard to the covered front porch. Step inside to a welcoming entry foyer with hardwood flooring that continues throughout a good portion of the 1st floor. The 1st floor features a spacious living room that opens to an eat-in kitchen that features many new updates. This area opens to a bright & sunny 4-season sunroom with heat. Perfect spot to relax all year around. Just off the kitchen there is also a combo laundry room and powder bath. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring and a nicely remodeled full bath. The 2nd floor is currently being used as a "Grandfather apartment" that features a living room, kitchen with a 2nd floor deck, 2 bedrooms, and another full bath. This great space as a single could be left as it is with your guests having their own private space with the living room and kitchenette. It could also be converted to a 6th bedroom and 3rd full bath. The possibilities are endless. The property also has a paved rear alley entrance with a 3 car concrete driveway, storage shed area, and an outdoor shower to wash all of the sand off when returning from the beach.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $749,000
